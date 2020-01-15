Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 109.70.

SREN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 99 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group set a CHF 88.50 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 125 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 118 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of CHF 81.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.