Switcheo (SWTH) Price Up 55.4% Over Last 7 Days

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 55.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $20,590.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo.

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

