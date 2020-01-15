Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 5,690,000 shares. Currently, 19.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 740,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

In related news, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,356,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,030.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $512,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $18,698,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $908,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.24. 11,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,989. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.49. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

