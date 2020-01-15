Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,780,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 15,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 64,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,755. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,292,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

