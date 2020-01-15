Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.58-3.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.88-5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.93 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Shares of SYNH stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.09. Syneos Health has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $60.96. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

