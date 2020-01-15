Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.58-3.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.88-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.94 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.58-3.78 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SYNH. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.38.

NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,744. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Syneos Health has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $64.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

