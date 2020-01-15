Syscoin Price Tops $0.0211 (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Poloniex and Tux Exchange. Syscoin has a market cap of $12.13 million and approximately $225,684.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 575,534,148 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Binance, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Bittrex, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Upbit, YoBit and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

