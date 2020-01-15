T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Cut by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 434,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $129.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $131.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

