TaaS (TAAS) Price Hits $0.50

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. TaaS has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $258.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One TaaS token can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00005655 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Liqui.

Get TaaS alerts:

About TaaS

TaaS’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

