Tabula Rasa HealthCare Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 12,161 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 8,464% compared to the typical volume of 142 put options.

TRHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

Shares of TRHC traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.49. 1,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.88 and a beta of 1.51. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $68.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $222,512.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 777,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,497,073.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $396,720.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,106. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 16.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

