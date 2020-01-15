Tael Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Tael has a total market cap of $8.90 million and approximately $703,956.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tael has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.96, $18.11, $24.72 and $6.32.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00037460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $533.24 or 0.06059867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00025287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037209 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00119645 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001532 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.72, $6.32, $13.96, $7.20, $62.56, $4.92, $10.00, $18.11, $119.16, $34.91, $5.22 and $45.75. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.