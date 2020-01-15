Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 30.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TALK. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Talktalk Telecom Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 82 ($1.08) to GBX 95 ($1.25) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 114.22 ($1.50).

Talktalk Telecom Group stock opened at GBX 115.51 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 108.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 1-year low of GBX 91.65 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69).

In other Talktalk Telecom Group news, insider Charles W. Dunstone bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,050,000 ($1,381,215.47).

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

