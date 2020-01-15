Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tallgrass Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.30. Tallgrass Energy reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tallgrass Energy.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $226.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.80 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGE. ValuEngine raised Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Tallgrass Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of TGE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.73. Tallgrass Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $25.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tallgrass Energy by 13.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Tallgrass Energy by 386.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 640,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after buying an additional 509,108 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tallgrass Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Tallgrass Energy by 123.9% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 459,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after buying an additional 254,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter worth $1,115,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tallgrass Energy (TGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.