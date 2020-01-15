Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TALO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 72,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 802.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 286,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TALO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.87. 4,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.96.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $228.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.85 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 38.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

