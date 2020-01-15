Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,097 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 2.2% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.18.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.94. The stock had a trading volume of 110,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,824. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $145.01 and a one year high of $213.25. The firm has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.