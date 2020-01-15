Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 17,741 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,741 shares during the period. J M Smucker makes up 3.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of J M Smucker worth $21,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.4% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 1.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.63. The company had a trading volume of 29,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,813. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.45. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

