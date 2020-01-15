Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 18,526 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,526 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $9,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,959,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,721,000 after purchasing an additional 518,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,218,000 after purchasing an additional 410,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,994 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,683,000 after purchasing an additional 276,629 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,506,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,059,000 after purchasing an additional 163,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 68,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,908. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.64.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

In related news, insider Howse Steve 226,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,904.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.