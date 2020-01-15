Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,141 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises approximately 3.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $20,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 124.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.95. The stock had a trading volume of 41,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,992. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $81.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. BidaskClub lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

