Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $10.27 Million Stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up approximately 1.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Waste Connections by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,008,000 after purchasing an additional 43,807 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Waste Connections by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC set a $99.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

Waste Connections stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.22. The stock had a trading volume of 34,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,622. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $77.91 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

