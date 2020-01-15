Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.41 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 1.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3,065.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in Ecolab by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Puzo Michael J boosted its position in Ecolab by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.88. 25,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,670. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.89.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

