Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $20.98 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for 3.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Republic Services worth $20,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,537,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,709 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 321,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,798,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,042.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,221,000 after buying an additional 181,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.64. The stock had a trading volume of 84,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,210. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.86.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.