Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $28.53 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 4.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dollar General worth $28,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.5% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.02. 107,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,073. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $166.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.