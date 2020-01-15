Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises 2.6% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $15,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in United Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank grew its stake in United Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,098,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,442. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.06. The stock has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $109.54 and a 12 month high of $154.65.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

In related news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

