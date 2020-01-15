Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,071 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 3.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,192,000 after purchasing an additional 679,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065,487 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,817,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,538,000 after acquiring an additional 48,571 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.00. 660,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.77. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

