Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,424 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up approximately 2.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $17,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.70.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $276.12. 60,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $277.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

