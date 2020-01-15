Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,715 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.3% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,402 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $304,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,239,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,471 shares of company stock worth $9,739,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.82. 110,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,771. The company has a market cap of $131.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.32 and its 200-day moving average is $289.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.