Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,480 shares during the period. ResMed comprises 2.0% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of ResMed worth $11,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 342.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 97.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ResMed by 26.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 74.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.13. 16,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.83. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.64 and a 12-month high of $158.58.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $681.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $437,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,609,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,350 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $194,913.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,889 shares of company stock valued at $8,439,612. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

