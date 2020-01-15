Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 169,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,000. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up 2.2% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $208,861,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $163,630,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,170,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,459,000 after buying an additional 1,182,142 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16,313.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after buying an additional 539,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.6% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,211,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,679,000 after buying an additional 501,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.66. 83,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $74.12 and a 52 week high of $92.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.68.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. acquired 665 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.