Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,675 shares during the period. Brown & Brown comprises 2.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Brown & Brown worth $16,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 669.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,930,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,315 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 670.7% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,326,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $30,873,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 237.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 434,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 4.3% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,877,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,165,000 after purchasing an additional 410,087 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

NYSE BRO traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $40.49. 58,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $618.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

