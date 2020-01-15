Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57,039 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up 2.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Tractor Supply worth $14,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.68.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.30. 54,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average is $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $82.62 and a twelve month high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

