Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Target by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Target by 309.7% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $125.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $67.17 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

