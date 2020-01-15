Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$1.54-1.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.65. Target also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 6.25-6.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $9.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.11. The company had a trading volume of 19,913,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,532. Target has a 12 month low of $67.17 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Buckingham Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Target and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Target from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.19.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

