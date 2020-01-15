Tc Pipelines’ (TRP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$71.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRP. CIBC raised their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$71.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.92.

TRP stock traded up C$0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$69.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.97. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of C$54.26 and a 1 year high of C$70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9557256 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

