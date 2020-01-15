Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Given a C$71.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been given a C$71.00 price objective by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRP. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.09.

Shares of TRP stock traded up C$0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$69.50. 699,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.94. Tc Pipelines has a 52 week low of C$54.26 and a 52 week high of C$70.64.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9557256 EPS for the current year.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

