TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.80. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $100.78.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.18.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

