TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Short Interest Up 6.0% in December

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

TEL stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.84. 54,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $100.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.80. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.18.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

