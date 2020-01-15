TE-FOOD Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.71 Million (TFD)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TFD) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. One TE-FOOD token can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, DDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $6,377.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.27 or 0.03501730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00196722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD’s launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 567,917,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,579,377 tokens. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD. The official website for TE-FOOD is ico.tefoodint.com.

TE-FOOD Token Trading

TE-FOOD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Kucoin, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

