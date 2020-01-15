TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,644.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. In the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $179,316.00 and $6,644.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TEAM (TokenStars) alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008444 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEAM (TokenStars) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEAM (TokenStars) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.