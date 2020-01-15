TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 8,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 375.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 22.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 13.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.12.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

