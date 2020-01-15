TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,228 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 924,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after buying an additional 22,553 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 108.9% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 92.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 197,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 1,249.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 203,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

In other news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Piou bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bernstein Bank lowered TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TechnipFMC PLC has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.