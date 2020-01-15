Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

