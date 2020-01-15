Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TECK.B. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.50 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.17.

TECK.B stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.05. 1,308,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.23.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

