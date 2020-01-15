Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.10 Million

Analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) to post $106.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.00 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $97.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $435.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $434.00 million to $436.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $469.23 million, with estimates ranging from $453.70 million to $475.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $108.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.95 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGLS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 259.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 39.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $360.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

