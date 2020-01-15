Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Short Interest Down 6.8% in December

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 447,600 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 480,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

NYSE:TRC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.06. 3,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,911. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. Tejon Ranch has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.29 million, a P/E ratio of 396.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other Tejon Ranch news, major shareholder Towerview Llc acquired 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,532.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,698,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,808,105.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dt Four Partners, Llc acquired 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $37,358.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,077,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,448.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,035 shares of company stock valued at $191,344. Corporate insiders own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,252 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 5,751.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,341 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,200 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 267,868 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

