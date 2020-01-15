Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Short Interest Down 6.6% in December

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,540,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 25,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.8 days. Approximately 32.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.47. The stock had a trading volume of 64,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,649. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $98.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -65.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $278,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,139.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $717,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,311. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 800.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 32.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.