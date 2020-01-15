Telcoin Tops One Day Volume of $224,814.00 (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. Telcoin has a total market cap of $11.18 million and $224,814.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Telcoin has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00037616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.71 or 0.06075778 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026406 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00036523 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00127401 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001515 BTC.

About Telcoin

TEL is a token. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,808,799 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin.

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

