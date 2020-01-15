TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TLTZY. Berenberg Bank raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of TLTZY remained flat at $$7.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

TELE2 AB/ADR Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

