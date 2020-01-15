Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Downgraded to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TELDF. Societe Generale upgraded Telefonica Deutschland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

TELDF stock remained flat at $$2.92 during trading on Wednesday. Telefonica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72.

About Telefonica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

