Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Update

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Telefonica in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonica during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Telefonica during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Telefonica during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonica during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. 0.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,632. Telefonica has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonica will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.2219 per share. This is a boost from Telefonica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Telefonica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

