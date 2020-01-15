Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Holdings Cut by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the quarter. Telephone & Data Systems comprises 2.3% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.16% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone & Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Telephone & Data Systems stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.79. 11,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.04. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

